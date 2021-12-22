InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

