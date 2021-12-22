InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

