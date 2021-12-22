InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 1,173 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day moving average of $301.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

