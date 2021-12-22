InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $1.22 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after buying an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vale by 111.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

