IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.16. IntriCon shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 40,443 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a P/E ratio of 148.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in IntriCon by 166.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IntriCon by 116.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in IntriCon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

