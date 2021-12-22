Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 4%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 1,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

