Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 25.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 554.2% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 38,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $618.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

