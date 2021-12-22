Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.47 million. Invacare posted sales of $224.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invacare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Invacare by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Invacare by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IVC opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Invacare has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

