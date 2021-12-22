Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 229,012 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,012 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

