Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 829 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $37,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

NYSE SNOW opened at $354.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day moving average of $305.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,347,479 shares of company stock worth $810,911,058. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.