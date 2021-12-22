Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

LRCX stock opened at $683.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

