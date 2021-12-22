Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

