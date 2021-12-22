Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $20.69 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

NYSE NSC opened at $285.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $229.52 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

