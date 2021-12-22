Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $34.18 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 1.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.20% of Celanese worth $34,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Bbva USA bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

NYSE CE opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

