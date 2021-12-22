Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $82.20 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $82,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average of $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

