Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 2,001 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 49.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.