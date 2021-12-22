Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $594.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.29.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

