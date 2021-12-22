Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 112,510 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,510 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 121.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.7% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

ZTS stock opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $237.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.10 and its 200 day moving average is $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

