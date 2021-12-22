Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 141,524 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,524 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 44.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

