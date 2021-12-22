Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 185,374 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185,374 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.16. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

