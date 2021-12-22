Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 33,920 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

