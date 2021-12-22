Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 786,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,072,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

