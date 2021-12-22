Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $135,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $361.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $278.17 and a 1 year high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

