Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.65% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $129,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.