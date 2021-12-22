Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 22nd (ADGI, AGCO, ALXO, CGC, CGNT, DETNF, EVNVY, LKADF, RKLY, SARTF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a sell rating.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

