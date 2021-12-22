Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 22nd (ALLK, APVO, CAMP, CMLEF, CVAC, CYAD, DBVT, NBTX, NWPHF, SWMAY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus. Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla. “

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

