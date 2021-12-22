Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 22nd (AANNF, CMPX, GWH, MSFT, RHHBY, SNCY, STEP, UPST, VMC, XPO)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.