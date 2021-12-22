Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 22nd (AANNF, CMPX, GWH, MSFT, RHHBY, SNCY, STEP, UPST, VMC, XPO)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

