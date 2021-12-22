Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

12/21/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

12/6/2021 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $173.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

