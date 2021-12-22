Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 22nd (APAM, BJRI, BNTX, CAPD, CLSD, ED, ENB, EXCOF, FROG, FSLR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM). The firm issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s focus on unit expansion and Beer Club subscription services is likely to drive its performance. The company plans to open at least eight restaurants in fiscal 2022, of which four of the locations are expected to open in the first half. BJ’s Restaurants’ extensive focus on refining and streamlining its menu is the key driver for improved traffic. During fiscal third quarter, the company reported solid recovery in sales on a comparable-restaurant basis. Comps during the quarter increased 41.8% year over year. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. We believe that the Delta variant might hurt traffic and sales in the upcoming period. This along with a rise in meat, seafood costs remains a headwind.”

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 127 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark. Cormark currently has a C$15.25 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued an inline rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.