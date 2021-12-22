Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 22nd (AT1, B4B3, CRM, MSFT, NKE, OCSL, OFG, OTMO, PGEN, PHX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 22nd:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.00 ($5.62) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.60 ($10.79) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

was given a $360.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $375.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,900 ($64.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €200.00 ($224.72) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

