Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 22nd (BIGC, BMXMF, CAT, EVOP, GPN, PCAR, RHUHF, SAL, SDVKY, SEMR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 22nd:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

