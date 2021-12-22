Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $196.51. Investors Title shares last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 10,881 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.58.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $18.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

