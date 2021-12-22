InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 27.3%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN) shares rose 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 119,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 169,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06.

InZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

