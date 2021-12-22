Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 69,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 94,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52.

About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

