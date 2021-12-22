ION Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ION has a market capitalization of $350,837.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00244845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.00507067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,680,224 coins and its circulating supply is 13,780,224 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

