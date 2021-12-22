IONChain Price Tops $0.0036 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One IONChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $437,140.43 and approximately $1,876.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

