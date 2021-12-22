IOST Tops One Day Volume of $50.86 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. IOST has a total market cap of $575.22 million and $50.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.34 or 0.00371156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00041591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

