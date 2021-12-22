Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,739,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

