IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

