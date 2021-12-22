IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $274.64

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.64 and last traded at $274.55, with a volume of 8149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

