IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $274.64

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.64 and last traded at $274.55, with a volume of 8149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.63.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.
The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.