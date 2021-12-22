Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.33 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.