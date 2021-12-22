iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of iRobot worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in iRobot by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 92.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

