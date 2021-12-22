Ironwood Financial llc Buys 400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.07. 4,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

