iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.90% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $123,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

STIP stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.