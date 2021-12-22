iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.21. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $158.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

