iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

