iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 206.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after buying an additional 55,882 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,200.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. 10,780,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

