iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 4th Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

