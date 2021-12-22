iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $70,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 161,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

