iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after acquiring an additional 967,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $108.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

